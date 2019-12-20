Bridesmaid Pressures? Curio Cottage Is A Must-Visit For All Your Shaadi Needs

Jewellery Shops

Curio Cottage

Khar, Mumbai
4.4

Crystal Blue Building, 16th Road, Khar West, Mumbai

If you dig semi-precious stones, silver jewellery, antique designs and more, then Curio Cottage in Khar or Colaba is a must-visit for you. Check out their wide range that’s unique and affordable for the excellent quality you get.

What Makes It Awesome

We’d buy the whole store if we had the money, to be honest. We love Curio Cottage, a shop that excels in dealing with exclusive jewellery designs that are sold at fairly reasonable prices. Each and every piece that you see is a perfect blend of modern and traditional artwork. 

Having been around since 1971, this store has been a favourite of locals, especially around the wedding season and occasions. Look forward to earrings, neck-pieces, bracelets, maang teekas, whole kundan sets and plenty of other options in silver jewellery too. Their designs are a beautiful mix of Victorian style, contemporary artwork and more. Earrings here start INR 1,200 upwards, neck-pieces start INR 3,800 upwards while the rings start at INR 1,000.

Pro-Tip

If your calendar is full of weddings to attend, then make your way to this jewellery haven to find the best accessories that will make you shine.

