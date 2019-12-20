Bridesmaid Pressures? Curio Cottage Is A Must-Visit For All Your Shaadi Needs

We’d buy the whole store if we had the money, to be honest. We love Curio Cottage, a shop that excels in dealing with exclusive jewellery designs that are sold at fairly reasonable prices. Each and every piece that you see is a perfect blend of modern and traditional artwork.

Having been around since 1971, this store has been a favourite of locals, especially around the wedding season and occasions. Look forward to earrings, neck-pieces, bracelets, maang teekas, whole kundan sets and plenty of other options in silver jewellery too. Their designs are a beautiful mix of Victorian style, contemporary artwork and more. Earrings here start INR 1,200 upwards, neck-pieces start INR 3,800 upwards while the rings start at INR 1,000.