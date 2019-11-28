Pretty Wall Art, Quirky Travel Accessories & More: We're In Love With This Desi Brand

Following her passion for handcrafted fashion accessories and pop-art, this online brand was born back in 2013 by an accessory designer and a fashion expert - Krishma Bhagat. So, expect lots and lots of desi tadka and drama. Their collection mainly comprises of offbeat bags, stationery, wall art, travel pouches, fridge magnets, travel accessories, wristlets and lots more. We particularly fell in love with their entire collection of bags, which they claim to be the butter chicken of their collection. The brand claims that if bags were cuisines, they would be Mughlai. Get your hands on bags with vibrant colours with embellishment like beadwork, zardosi, patchwork etc. Pick from slings, totes, backpacks, clutches and lot more. Grab bags at INR 700 and upwards. They've got other cool stuff as well including passport holders, luggage tags, funky notebooks (with crazy graphics), embroidered magnets, multi printed boxes etc. Get these from INR 250 and upwards.