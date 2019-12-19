If you live in the city on your own, and crave ghar ka khana all the time, Spicebox may be the answer.
Dabba Watch: Order Some 'Ghar Ka Khana' With Spicebox
If simple, home-made and nutritious food is up your alley, hit up Spicebox for a lunch and dinner subscription. They serve North Indian cuisine and never repeat any dish throughout the month. They also deliver a different cuisine on Friday {called Friday surprise} which could include any other cuisine, such as Chinese, Thai and Continental.
With the vegetarian dabba starting at INR 80, and non-vegetarian dabba at INR 90, it seems super affordable in a city where an average lunch can cost INR 250. A Spicebox meal will typically consist of rotis, rice, one veg/non-veg dish, a dal, a salad and dessert.
How Does It Work?
One can choose from a mini meal {INR 80}, a standard meal {INR 90} and an alternate meal plan. For those who like to mix it up, try their alternate meal plan. It’s designed for those who don’t want to have only either Veg or Non-Veg. It consists of a non-vegetarian meal on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and vegetarian on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. The subscriptions range from a week stretching up to three months.
#LBBTip
Try their one-week trial to see if the taste is up to your culinary standards.
Cost: Starts at INR 80
