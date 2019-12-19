Dabba Watch: Order Some 'Ghar Ka Khana' With Spicebox

If simple, home-made and nutritious food is up your alley, hit up Spicebox for a lunch and dinner subscription. They serve North Indian cuisine and never repeat any dish throughout the month. They also deliver a different cuisine on Friday {called Friday surprise} which could include any other cuisine, such as Chinese, Thai and Continental.

With the vegetarian dabba starting at INR 80, and non-vegetarian dabba at INR 90, it seems super affordable in a city where an average lunch can cost INR 250. A Spicebox meal will typically consist of rotis, rice, one veg/non-veg dish, a dal, a salad and dessert.