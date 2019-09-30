Tailored To Fit: A Family Business With A Loyal Clientele

We love to support local businesses, and the great thing about Ghatkopar East is that there are more than a few home-grown stores that have stood the test of time and have established themselves as part of the community they thrive in.

One such store we stumbled upon is Darjee. This second-gen store was established by Shyam Kothkonda in 1985, and has grown into a family business over the years. We learned that most of the business comes from a fixed roster of clientele and loyal customers who have been coming here for years. They also have corporate and business clients who get their formal attire and business suits stitched here.

If you're looking for tailored formal western wear, Darjee specialises in cottons and linens as they are far better suited to our warm climate. Looking for an Italian formal suit? They'll be happy to tailor one to your measurements here. Besides western wear, they also do ethnic clothing in silks and imported Japanese fabrics for that premium feel and you can choose the embellishments, embroidery and detailing as per your taste.

Ladies, they also design and stitch women's wear and the range starts from INR 20-25K for a completely customised and designed outfit in case you have a festive occasion coming up.

Stitching Charges: Stitching charges start at INR 1200 for trousers, INR 1000 for shirts.

Price: Italian suit INR 30K, Indian suits from INR 15K, Women's wear from INR 20K upwards.

Specialise In: European suits, Indian suits, formal trousers, shirts, and sherwanis

Visit for: Personalised service, custom designs and to support a local business!