Metallic Cushions & Gold Curtains: Hit Up This Store To Give Your Home A Royal Revamp

We love home décor accessories, add-ons and accents. A small hint of these can add the much-needed drama in one’s home. And most importantly, they almost require no effort and are quick to introduce in busy households. And we’ve spotted a designer home décor boutique which has literally everything under one roof. Every product in this boutique – bed linens, cushion covers, curtains, table mats – was an ultimate epitome of luxury. Whether it was the beautifully adorned velvet cushion or light golden curtains – their home décor add ons and accessories are sure to give your home a regal touch and elegance. Specialising in exclusive designer home décor items, Camouflage, has its very own factory in Lower Parel. Just a few seconds after entering the store we realised that their collection was mainly metallic themed with hints of gold, silver and sequins on almost every product. They’ll also help you with customised home décor add-ons. A bed linen with black velvet, cushion cover with silver sequins or curtains with glittery borders – tell them, and their team of designers will handcraft and curate the products for you. Our favourite pick? A long black cushion with a thick silver border on the centre. And an entirely metallic silver cushion cover. Add these in your living room or coffee table area – and they are sure to grab eyeballs and be a point of attention. However, the prices are slightly on the higher end with cushion cover starting from INR 950 and bed linens starting from INR 9,500.