Jumpsuits, Gowns, Dresses And More: Have You Taken A Stroll At Bandra's Waterfield Road Yet?

Fashionistas, are you on the lookout for that perfect LBD, or want to rock that red-carpet gown? Then we're more than glad to be sharing this with you. Here are a few of our favorite shops at Bandra's Waterfield Road that need to be raided when you want to buy yourself the coolest clothes and dresses but are also kinda, well, sorta, broke. Read on. 

What's Up?

We love this shop because it stitches up dresses that our favorite divas from Bollywood and Hollywood usually drape at a Filmfare. The only (good) difference being that we get our share at a much cheaper price. And we cannot be happier about that. Their gowns in pastel shades are worth the investment, and they'll customize dresses, gowns, and jumpsuits for you too. 

On The Pocket: INR 3,000 to INR 7,000 onward. 

Shop 7, Sane Guruji Society, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Kocktail

Halter-neck tops, polka-dotted jumpsuits, and long dresses. There's nothing that you won't like at kocktail. They've got a tailor who customizes and alters your dresses on the spot too. 

On The Pocket: INR 1,400 to INR 4,000. 

Kocktail Fashion Studio

Shop 8, Chinchwadi Society, Near Bora Bora Restaurant, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Queen Apparels And Accessories

Chokers, neckpieces, bracelets, and dresses long and short, you'll find it all at Queen. They've got an excellent collection of party-wear, casual gowns, tops, skirts, and jumpsuits. And all within an affordable budget. 

On The Pocket: INR 1,500 to INR 6,500.

Queen

Guldev Sagar Apartment, Shop 4, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Cute And Krazzzy

Don't go by how crazy the additional Zs look in the name because their collection is here to charm you. There's a sleeveless baby-pink dress that we absolutely adore. Cute and Krazzzy takes stitching orders too, just in case you're interested. 

On The Pocket: INR 2,000 to INR 4,500. 

Cute & Krazzzy

Shop 7, Chinchwadi Society, Near Bora Bora Restaurant, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Tweet Clothing

Its neon pink board and the twittery name attracts many, and for all the right reasons. You'll know when you see what they have. Our favorite picks our the army jackets, little black dresses, and a red hot off-shoulder cocktail gown that had us glued to it. 

On The Pocket: INR 1,500 to INR 6,000.

Tweet Clothing

Shop 6 & 7, Opp. ICICI Bank, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

4U-For You

Do you fancy striped palazzos? We're asking because 4U has something really pretty for you. Get yourself some black, maroon, white, and beige striped palazzos from INR 1,400 onward, and thank us later. Their spaghetti dresses are the bomb too. 

On The Pocket: INR 1,500 to INR 6,000. 

4U Fashion Studio

142, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Redress

Redress has two stores, beside each other. Its bright orange board and its ambient lighting along with the huge chandelier attracts a lot of customers throughout the day. Go here for a wide variety in jackets both formal and semi-formal, club-wear sequinned dresses, summery gowns, and peplum tops. 

On The Pocket: INR 2,000 to INR 7,000. 

Redress

Shop 3, New Chinchwadi Society, Next To Bora Bora, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Kyra Chhabria

Now if you wish to drape some designer-wear culottes, jumpsuits, shrugs, and gowns, Kyra Chhabria's Waterfield Road is where you should be. From boho to chic, she's made it all to suit your styling needs. We loved her net shrug, with some zardozi work on it. Pair it with flair satin pants or silk long skirt and exuberate some elegance while you're at it. 

On The Pocket: INR 3,000 onward. 

Kyra Chhabria

Shop 4, Opp. Jwell India, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Western Outfits

This one's got some really pretty boho shrugs and if you're looking for something to wear on a beachy vacation, get yourself some body-cons and suits from here. They've got both colors and variety. 

On The Pocket: INR 1,300 to INR 4,000. 

Western Outfits

Sunrise CHS, Shop 2, Opp. National College, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Rumours

Rumours has it all (and quite literally so!) It's the largest store in the line and undoubtedly the best one. Stilletos, wedges, bags, dresses, rapper jackets, skirts, halter-neck midi-dresses and gowns, there's nothing not to like here. 

On The Pocket: INR 1,600 to INR 6,000. 

Rumours

Kamash Building, Shop 2, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

