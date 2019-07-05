Jumpsuits, Gowns, Dresses And More: Have You Taken A Stroll At Bandra's Waterfield Road Yet?

We love this shop because it stitches up dresses that our favorite divas from Bollywood and Hollywood usually drape at a Filmfare. The only (good) difference being that we get our share at a much cheaper price. And we cannot be happier about that. Their gowns in pastel shades are worth the investment, and they'll customize dresses, gowns, and jumpsuits for you too.

On The Pocket: INR 3,000 to INR 7,000 onward.