If not a quick getaway to paradise close by, our ideal weekend includes indulgent food (AKA brunch), bottomless cocktails (FOR brunch), and the general cheer that goes with it. Now, we’re big fans of General Cheer, and during our conquests, we found a bunch of amazing places where it’s quite abundant. Here’s the lowdown on places that have drunches (does drunch have a plural? Because we’ve had plenty) you can’t miss.
Thanks A Drunch: Check Out These City Spots That Have Unmissable Boozy Brunches
The Little Door
Ye toh classic hai, na? They have Sunday Karaoke Drunches at this adorable Bandra/Andheri haunt, and there’s always fun things to do! It's a 5 course meal with unlimited alcohol, so there’s bang for your buck as well.
Price: INR 1,299 - INR 2,099
Candy And Green
This lovely SoBo AF space is a haven for sustainable eating, and we love that you can eat your heart out while keeping it #clean. And that’s not even the best part. Candy And Green has got lovely in-house wines too! Get your #gram shots while taking full advantage of the beautiful natural light.
Price: INR 1,000 - INR 2,500 + taxes
Bastian
A celeb-spotting staple, Bastian’s brunches are a la carte, luxe and unmissable. We’re eternally obsessed with the Paprika Deshelled Lobster on Brioche, the Gluten Free Truffle Fries, and the Huevos Rancheros! Head here during the first week of the month.
Price: Let’s just say… Pricey. LOL, JK, it all starts at INR 500!
London Taxi
Oof, this one’s so grungey and cool. While they’re know for their killer sugarless cocktails (with house-made bitters!) and the varied menu, the Sunday brunch is a music-infused affair with bottomless beers, mojitos and Sangrias.
Price: INR 1,400 (without alcohol) and INR 1,800 (with alcohol). Taxes extra.
Brewbot
If you don’t have a soft spot for craft beers… Janta maaf nahi karegi! Head to Brewbot’s outlets for the food specials - Eggs Kejriwal, Eggs Shakshuka, Chorizo Eggs Benny, Steak and Eggs, et al. Ain’t nothin’ more brunch-appropriate than savoury breakfast foods, yo!
Price: INR 900 - INR 1,500
The Little Easy
The Easy Brunch is legendary. Available from 12-6 PM (unlike the 12-4 PMs), this one’s got great live music, too, so if you like passive multitasking while you stuff yourself, head here! Please try the Shroomie Riso and the Apple Tart with ice cream.
Price: INR 1,195 - INR 1,895
Shalom
This Chembur outlet has a yummy Thai + Asian spread, and has karaoke too! They’ve got Sangrias on the house, and if you love eating outdoors, head here for sure.
Price: Pocket friendly - INR 750
Kettle & Keg
Looking for a place in Andheri? This is a great one. You gotta try the Mushroom Cheese Melt sandwich, and there’s so much to love about the Versova outlet’s three-floor expanse. ESPECIALLY the rooftop.
Price: INR 899 plus taxes for unlimited food, beer and sangria
The Goose & Gridiron
This amazing one in SoBo has amazing food, whether you’re here for brunch or not. We love the pizzas, the Turkish Bellpepper Feta Cigars and the Baked Coffee Rasgulla!
Price: INR 900 - INR 1,350
Shibuii
We have (excited) chills from thinking about the food at Shibuii. We love the Korean Honey Chilli Lotus Stem, and the Crab Meat Omelette, and the Char Grilled Pork Belly in Spicy Malaysian Curry. Head here if post-hangover comfort food isn’t what you’re looking for, and if you have that familiar craving for Asian cuisine… They #gotchu!
Price: INR 1,500 - add INR 700 for unlimited IMFL liquor, and INR 1200 for imported premium liquor.
And If You're A Broke College Student... Kyaani & Co.
Alright, don’t beat us up for this. But if you get a drink at Kitkat or Sunlight nearby, you can TOTALLY head here because it’s so close by! Pata hai, its cheating and all, but drunch is drunch, na?
Price: Depends on how much you drink! Kyaani will cost you INR 500 for 2.
