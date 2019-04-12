Dubai To Mumbai, This Shoe Label Is Giving Us All The Chic Vibes!

Originally from Dubai, this label focuses on women's shoes for every occasion, be it for daily wear or occasion wear. Inspired by global trends, the shoes are gorgeously designed and price points are on point for the quality you are getting. Best of all, the collection changes each season - we spotted the spring collection in store, complete with pretty florals, bedazzled bows, and cut-out detailing.

We liked a pair of pretty pink sandals at INR 2,000 and an adorable pair of pastel sneakers at INR 3,000. They also have a nice collection of hand bags starting at INR 3,800 onwards.

Service too was helpful and knowledgeable about the brand.