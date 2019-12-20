Good Advice: Eat A Delicious Plate Of Pav Bhaji For Just INR 80 At Cannon In Fort

A neatly put-together plate comprising deliciously made, thick, aromatic bhaji teamed with buttery, hot pav and sliced onion and lime is enough to lure a pav bhaji lover to Fort. Located opposite CST, Cannon is famous for the amazing pav bhaji, among other delicacies, but we’re just going to speak about the former.

We love the taste of the bhaji {well-balanced flavours} and the quantity is perfect for the fact that it is priced at just INR 80. You can always ask them to make it with less butter, but they usually serve it with a small slice of butter on the bhaji. You can get extra pav at an additional cost, and as far as the ambience goes, you’ve just got to take you plate from the counter and find a spot. The eatery opens at 7am and goes on till midnight, and is huge hit with the daily commuters and those who work in the locality.