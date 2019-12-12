Chocoholics, Enter The World Of Exquisite Handcrafted Chocolates At Entisi Chocolatier

Chocolate is God's best gift to mankind and we couldn't agree more. If you’re a fan of all things cocoa, Entisi Chocolatier is where you need to head to. This cute shop in Santacruz west is known for its artisanal handcrafted chocolates. These chocolates are made with the finest cacao beans that are sourced from Java, Madagascar and Brazil, basically the best.

The store has over 50 variants of premium quality chocolates ranging from bonbons, dragees, cubes and bars. Entisi signature bonbons are center-filled chocolates with a diverse range of flavours like Roseberry, Pistachio Berry, Crunchy Hazelnut, Salted Caramel and many more. They also have some intriguing flavours like Lemon Chilli, Espresso and Matcha Apricot. Sounds like a fun challenge for ‘em tastebuds!



Their signature Praline Box is made with single origin cocoa and contains pistachio praline, hazelnut praline, marzipan and hazelnut gianduja. We bet they will melt in your mouth. Dragees are whole nuts or fruits that are coated in chocolate, both dark and milk. You’ll be treated to flavours like hazelnut, coffee bean, butterscotch and many more. We can’t wait to nibble on their signature chocolate bars that are generously layered with real fruits and handpicked nuts! Besides this, they have exclusive chocolate fondue kit that includes hazelnut dip with fruits, nuts, mini breadsticks and cookies to dip in. These delicious fondue kits are ideal for date nights and also for fun family get togethers.



And if you’re someone who constantly keeps a track of your calories, fret no more as Entisi has got you covered. They have a daily dose box that contains 7 delicious chocolates (one for each day of the week) to satiate all your sweet cravings.

They also do customisable gift hampers and multi-chocolate boxes, tailor-made the way you like it. Do check out their mini christmas chocolate trees and christmas hamper baskets