Good Food & Magical Vibe: This Restaurant Adds Everything To The Experience

Eskay Resort: A Full of Pleasant Experience and Magical Vibes. This property has natural beauty, 5 restaurants, pyramid-shaped structure, great hospitality everything adds to the experience. This place is super good one can visit with their family, friends, business meetings. Lotus Leaf is in Borivali west and easily reachable. The Ambience is classy and the good part of this place is it works 24×7 so they have designed their menu based on that. Definitely, you will find peace and calmness at this place. A glimpse of what we had at this place: 🔸Soup: Manchow Soup: Perfect in texture and amazing in taste. Have to work on fried noodles as some were not baked properly. 🔸️Caesar salad: Healthy salad perfect texture and taste was delicious highly recommend to try this. 🔸Starters Chef Special: This had crispy vegetable, paneer which had a base of Papad Veg Sikhandari Kebabs: Very soft and this was super delicious in taste. Very well made 🔸Mains: Dal Khichdi: Perfect taste a good presentation Highly recommend. Mango Cream: In this season, this was just to try and it was superb. We really liked this dessert.