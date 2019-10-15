5 Essentials To Make You Look Cool On The First Day Of Work

This eco-friendly bag is one thing you need to make you stand out. Apart from that, it's great for the environment since it's made with scraps and surplus fabric. Yep! Tyre tubes, juice cartons and so much more are used to make this sustainable bag. Crafted by Earthy Zest, it'll cost you INR 1,600, and has five pockets for you to be able to carry everything you might need on your first day. Love it? We certainly do!

