Up Your Junk Jewellery Game At These Popular Shopping Hubs In Mumbai

We're starting the list with our favorite haven for junk jewellery - Colaba Causeway. Starting from the iconic Cafe Mondegar, there are rows upon rows of stalls will vie for your attention as you browse through pretty oxidized earrings, funky necklaces, nose pins and edgy wrist cuffs.

How To Get There: The causeway is just a 10-minute drive away from Churchgate station. You can take a share cab or a private cab from across the station.



#LBBTip: If street side shopping and bargaining isn't for you, we also like two stores here with great collections and fixed prices - Cluster and Chains N Charms.