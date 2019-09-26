Up Your Junk Jewellery Game At These Popular Shopping Hubs In Mumbai
Colaba Causeway
We're starting the list with our favorite haven for junk jewellery - Colaba Causeway. Starting from the iconic Cafe Mondegar, there are rows upon rows of stalls will vie for your attention as you browse through pretty oxidized earrings, funky necklaces, nose pins and edgy wrist cuffs.
How To Get There: The causeway is just a 10-minute drive away from Churchgate station. You can take a share cab or a private cab from across the station.
#LBBTip: If street side shopping and bargaining isn't for you, we also like two stores here with great collections and fixed prices - Cluster and Chains N Charms.
Hill Road
Hill Road is one of the city's best places for bargain shopping including quirky bags, fashion clothes and jewellery. From quirky jewellery to imitation jewellery, these street stalls and shops along the road are thronged with avid shoppers looking to pick up accessories at pocket-friendly prices that won't break the bank.
How To Get There: The market's easily accessible from Bandra Station and is an approximate a 20-minute drive from the station.
Linking Road
Another Bandra favourite, Linking Road is a shopper's haven. Start at KFC and walk towards National College and you'll find a variety of jewellery stalls on either side of the street. Decked out with all things sparkly and bling, these are your go-to for pretty necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more.
How To Get There: It's best accessible via trains. You can either hop into a share or a private rickshaw from the station.
Bhuleshwar Market
Tiny lanes, honks from vehicles, enthusiastic shoppers and hundred of small businesses and stalls - welcome to Bhuleshwar market. And it's especially lit during the festive season like Diwali, Navratri etc. There's a huge variety of stores here that specialise in imitation wedding jewellery but casual shoppers interested in more ethnic and funky styles will also find plenty to interest them here.
How To Get There: If you're boarding a train, Marine Lines would be the nearest station. You can easily cab it up from there. If not train, there are plenty of buses which head there as well.
Zaveri Bazaar
Popularly known for decades old gold jewellery businesses, Zaveri Bazaar is also claimed to be one of the oldest hubs for jewellery. Apart from gold jewellery, this market also has tons of options for junk, silver and oxidized ornaments including bangles, earrings and neck pieces.
How To Get There: We'd say cab it up from Marine Lines or the CST station.
