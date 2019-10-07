Filmy Movie Scenes Got You Dreaming Of That Vacay? Experience Them IRL With Veena World’s Tour Packages!

How about you relive your Honeymoon moments this vacay season? The city of romance is on your cards! The Prague Castle Gardens as seen in the backdrop for Harry and Sejal’s romantic declaration of love, rivaling the balcony scene from Romeo and Juliet; can give you the perfect ending picture for the albums you were never able to close. The gothic churches and monuments with architecture of monotone colours makes this city our personal fav. If you and your partner are art and culture enthusiasts, book your next trip to Prague now!

