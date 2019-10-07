Do scenic movie landscapes get you dreaming about taking a vacay? Whether it’s that stunning saree dance in Switzerland or rocking that signature Shahrukh move, Veena World brings to you Europe holiday packages that take you down the same memory lane. Check out the LBB recommendations here.
Filmy Movie Scenes Got You Dreaming Of That Vacay? Experience Them IRL With Veena World’s Tour Packages!
Do scenic movie landscapes get you dreaming about taking a vacay? Whether it’s that stunning saree dance in Switzerland or rocking that signature Shahrukh move, Veena World brings to you Europe holiday packages that take you down the same memory lane. Check out the LBB recommendations here.
Prague In Jab Harry Met Sejal
How about you relive your Honeymoon moments this vacay season? The city of romance is on your cards! The Prague Castle Gardens as seen in the backdrop for Harry and Sejal’s romantic declaration of love, rivaling the balcony scene from Romeo and Juliet; can give you the perfect ending picture for the albums you were never able to close. The gothic churches and monuments with architecture of monotone colours makes this city our personal fav. If you and your partner are art and culture enthusiasts, book your next trip to Prague now!
Turkey In Dil Dhadakne Do
Some journeys are made for misadventures and memories that can change your life! Say Yass to a cruise trip to Turkey with your family and enjoy dancing, food, performances, wine, games all under one roof like in ‘Gallan Godiyaan’. While in Turkey, don’t forget to take that Hamam Turkish bath or peddle around the streets or visit the Roman amphitheatre as shown in the movie. Also, who knows you might even meet your soulmate half-way around the world!
Spanish Dreams In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
This one needs no words! If you treat life like a party and got an upcoming bachelor trip or simply looking for fun travel plans with your gang? Be sure to rely on Spain for the best of never-ending festivals like La tomatino and San Fermin, awe-inspiring landscapes, adventure sports, delicious baguettes and feet-tapping flamenco. Don’t forget to hire a vintage car and experience the country by road.
Parisian Land In Queen
Is there a better way to say love than Paris? Spotted in the most popular films ‘Girl on the bridge’ and ‘Queen’, Paris is a beauty for its eiffel tower, softly seasoned food, deep wine and street performances. Walk with your girls through the fascinating streets of luxury brands, imperial lights and wall art you will love. Enjoy the most expressive and artsy performances at the theatrical shows for the perfect end.
Belgium In PK
The song ‘Char Kadam’ stole our hearts while capturing the sceneric beauty of Belgium. The picturesque towns, splendid canals, belgian waffles, thick frites, imperial architecture and comic culture is a perfect spot for wanderlust dezires. And while you are there, don’t forget to relish a fresh beer with those fries ofcourse! The best time of the year is to visit Belgium during Christmas for a “come, eat, drink, and be merry!”
Austrian Beauty In Sound Of The Music
Remember the perfectly picturesque pastures, gardens and museums from ‘Sound of Music’? We loved the cozy wooden lodges, the absolutely stunning view of the Alps, the long-shots of the green valley, open markets and streets and hilly terrains.
Italy From Eat, Pray, Love
If you are someone who wants to go solo this vacation and feel rejuvenated, at peace or calm? Italy is the place that will be your best visit. With beautiful sculptural fountains, art by michelangelo in Vatican city, famous wine, delicious pasta, architectural feats and nearby wineries; need we say more? Isn’t it true of ‘Eat, Pray, Love’? Also spotted in ‘Rockstar’ and ‘To Rome with Love’.
Corsica In Tamasha
“What happens in Corsica, stays in Corsica!” Remember that one time when Tara’s dialogue and then followed catchy song ‘Matargashti’ made us fall in love with Corsica? The perfect destination for you and your bae, Corsica boasts a rich history that spans centuries of traditions, with ancient buildings, winding cobbled streets, delectable cuisine and a thriving art and music scene.
Croatian Ruins In Game Of Thrones
Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ come to life at your vacation to Croatia. Book your tour to the King’s Landing with Veena World. Climb the city walls, picturing the bloody battles from the TV series, and visit Lovrijenac Fortress to learn about the evil exploits of King Joffrey. Follow in the footsteps of Arya Stark and hear insider gossip galore about the popular series.
So, We’re Saying…
Book that movie inspired Europe tour packages with Veena World and watch all your theatrical fantasies come true! Book your vacation and witness these stunning beauties from Europe at pocket-friendly packages.
