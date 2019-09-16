Experience The Culinary Of Modern Indian Cuisine At Tresind

After successfully catering a luxurious experience to its patrons in Dubai and Kuwait. Tresind has expanded its culinary presence in India in Mumbai’s Commercial hub Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Bandra Kurla complex has a lot offer not only it is a commercial hub but also comprises of restaurants which offer irresistible and extravagant culinary experience. The new outlet aims to and has been successfully catering a luxurious experience to its patrons, ever since its inception. Trèsind, the multi-award-winning & critically acclaimed flagship of Passion F&B is also the birthplace of ‘innovative and modernist Indian cuisine’ with the kitchen helmed by Chef Himanshu Saini. The Dubai flagship, being a favorite among global celebrities from the field of arts, entertainment, sports, and Royalty, Trèsind in India promises an unprecedented luxury dining experience It is Surely right to indulge ourselves in Luxury and culinary experience in modern Indian cuisine. The Luxury restaurant has been developed and designed by Passion Group’s award-winning mixology team. Using both classic and innovative mixology techniques and presentation, the beverage repertoire at Trèsind has been handcrafted to compliment the food as well as offer an engaging experience to patrons, at its artistic bar. The signature dishes like the Khandvi Sorbet, Khichdi of India, Palang Tod, etc. are concoctions of indigenous flavors, modern technologies and culinary skills.