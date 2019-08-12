Amazing Cocktails & Live Music Only At Bkc Dive

There are plenty of good reasons to visit this resto-bar. Comprehensive menu with a spectrum of cocktails and fav dishes. The whole place is vibrant and filled with energy. Mostly enthusiastic crowd. Posh wooden chairs and table, dim lights and live music that defines the ambience. They have a balanced liquor portfolio with the perfect amount of alcohol. The Big dive Liit- A concoction of white spirits, sugar syrup, citrus juice and coke. I liked the tube in which the cocktail was served. Nitro presentation is really good. Cranberry Gin Fizz- A boozy mixture of gin, cranberry juice, lime, tonic water and garnished with lemon slices. Drink with controlled sweetness. Clasic red smokey Sangria- A super blend of wine, apple juice, fresh fruit and a smokey touch of liquid nitro- the highlight of the meal. Chicken seekh kabab Tasty starter to grab even served in a unique hanging way. Spicy flavour with mint chutney gives you a sense of satisfaction and tasted good! Chicken manchurian sizzler- Chicken manhurian, hakka noodles, egg and fries all tasted good. The whole combination is delicious. Kerala fish curry with kulcha tokri- The dish was light on fresh seafood and vegetable curry. Tokri of plain and garlic kulcha ideally combined with fish curry. Chicken stroganoff- This continental dish of herb rice and creamy chicken gravy. The aftertaste is smooth. Two distinctively different flavours. Salad served alongside added richness to the dish. The texture was really good. Chocolate marble mousse- Elegant looking Chocolate mousse. Moist and creamy deliciousness. The vibes n feel of this place and food are simply a lovely representation. In love with their cocktails!