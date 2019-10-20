Bookmark These Restaurants For The Next Time You're Dining With Family

Since its launch almost a decade ago, this fine dining has since then won many hearts and loyal fans. And for regulars, this place is almost synonymous to comfort food and lip-smacking delicacies. The best part? You can head there for a wholesome breakfast, lunch or a fancy dinner. Apart from a lively ambience, expect an array of Western food prepared by professionals with the local ingredients and best techniques.

Cuisine: American and European

For A Hearty Meal: 3 cheese lamb burger, Bombay toastie, any of their pizzas (they are YUM)