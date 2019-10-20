Bookmark These Restaurants For The Next Time You're Dining With Family
Ling's Pavilion, Colaba
Chinese (safe to say) is almost everyone's favourite. It's not too heavy on the tummy, and just the process of chowing down those noodles is so much fun (have you ever had noodle-eating competitions with your sibling?) For those Chinese cravings we'd say your best bet is Ling's Pavilion in SoBoland's Colaba. This 75-year-old icon has retained the same charm throughout these years, and you'll get real Chinese here. So drop the idea of munching on all the Chindian you've been eating, and make your way to Lings.
Cuisine: Chinese
For A Hearty Meal: Honey Glazed Spare Ribs, Dimsums, Pepper Prawns, Ling's Supreme Rice With Bacon
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Goa Portuguesa, Mahim
Goa's more than just beaches and churches. If you've made multiple visits to Goa but haven't tried their local delicacies yet, well, you've got to change that real quick. But if you've never been to the Goan land but want a flavour of it in Mumbai, what's better than heading to the master itself? Goa Portuguesa has multiple outlets in the city with a full bar, a great ambience with traditional Portuguese wall hangings, and on some days you'll have a musician to entertain you. We can already sniff a great fam-bonding happening over all this! How about you?
Cuisine: Goan
For A Hearty Meal: Mutton Vindaloo, Chicken Xacutti, Seradurra, Dodol
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Mulk, Andheri
Everyone bonds over tikkas and biryani. And we bet your whole khaandaan will weave great stories over some Rum-Whisky Te Chicken Kebabs. So if you have a madhouse, get them to Mulk in Andheri and watch the North Indian spices further accentuate the madness! This restaurant runs on the concept of a 'pind', wherein you'll see models of villagers who are handcrafted with mud and look too real. The old-world charm and a special area for family-dining definitely make Mulk fam-worthy!
Cuisine: North Indian
For A Hearty Meal: Maa Ki Daal, Butter Chicken, Biryani, Soya Chaap
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
South High, Malad Or Lower Parel
If your family members have never eaten anything beyond a Masala Dosa and Mendu Wada, then its time to educate them, and the onus is on you. For starters, introduce them to South High in Malad. They have a killer thali concept that's presented on a huge banana leaf and trust us, your fam will go bonkers (in a good way) And if ya'll are light eaters then maybe you could call for a Rajni Dosa that's presented like a Taco and is totally worth the money you pay for it.
Cuisine: South Indian
For A Hearty Meal: Appam, Murgh Ghee Roast, Epic Thalis, Prawn Gassi, Chicken Chettinad
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Shree Thacker Bhojanalay, Kalbadevi
Gujju fare is pure love. But again, very little is known when it comes to the non-gujjus wanting to devour on this cuisine. To bridge that gap, head straight to the best-Shree Thacker Bhojanalay. Go directly for the famous Thali they serve, and make sure you go empty stomach (don't say we din't warn you) It comprises six curries, six rotis, two papad variants, buttermilk, curd, three kinds of delish desserts, chaat, veg roll, and much more than just these.
Cuisine: Gujarati
For A Hearty Meal: Gujarati Thali, Undhiyo, Khichda
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Mustard, Worli
For some a lavish spread of Bengali food on your table, Mustard's a very good option not just for the authenticity of the menu, but also for the Instagram-worthy decor. You'll witness the marriage of Bengali with French cuisine at this fine-dine, so if you're bored of one of them, you have the other to rely on. But seriously, who get's bored of all the mustard and fish curry and rice anyway? The lighting's warm, there's some jazz music, and there are other foodie fams waiting to order the best out of the menu.
Cuisine: Bengali
For A Hearty Meal: Bengal Mezze Platter, Mangsher Bhaja, Til Telkathi, Croquettes
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
Indigo Deli, Multiple Outlets
Since its launch almost a decade ago, this fine dining has since then won many hearts and loyal fans. And for regulars, this place is almost synonymous to comfort food and lip-smacking delicacies. The best part? You can head there for a wholesome breakfast, lunch or a fancy dinner. Apart from a lively ambience, expect an array of Western food prepared by professionals with the local ingredients and best techniques.
Cuisine: American and European
For A Hearty Meal: 3 cheese lamb burger, Bombay toastie, any of their pizzas (they are YUM)
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
Ishaara, Lower Parel
Ishaara, just like the name suggests, communicates in gestures. With a single-minded purpose to encourage meaningful connections over comforting food, the restaurant exclusively employs people with speech and hearing impairment as their service staff. Diversity in the food scene is a new and welcome trend, but inclusion is something that stands out everywhere. Even back home. When there expect lots of greens around, an amazing vibrant ambience and some really really good food!
Cuisine: Modern Indian
For A Hearty Meal: Sago Tikki, Malabar Jumbo Prawns, Kalicut king fish curry, Lotus root koftas.
#LBBTip: They've got an artisanal live street food counter. So maybe kickstart with that.
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
