Farmland, Bridges & A River: Head To This Cottage Just Two Hours Away From The City

Completely secluded from the city, this 1 BHK cottage is located in the midst of a private 45-acre farm. A pretty wooden bridge leads to the entrance of the cottage which is surrounded by lush greenery, silence and mountains from all sides. There are pathways which enable you to walk through the plantation, which has multiple fruits and vegetables, including mangoes.

Just five minutes from the cottage flows the pretty Indrayani river. Spend a wonderful evening with your bae, your gang or your furry friends in a peaceful environment and soothing sound of flowing water. There’s a pretty huge veranda which offers the stunning view of the cottage garden, river and lush greenery.

This villa is for those who want to enjoy nature at its best. And don’t worry about the comforts of living in the cottage. It’s well-equipped with modern facilities like air-conditioner, television, fridge, oven etc. Vegetarian breakfast will be provided. For those who wish to eat out, it’s just a 15 minutes drive from the main city. However, the owners are happy to make an arrangement for your meals and groceries as well. (At additional cost.)