Christmas Special: Trust These Stores For Decor And Accessories This Festive Season

Christmas is almost here, and the festive spirit is contagious! We’re stoked to get out our Christmas trees and revamp our spaces to look warm and inviting this Christmas. Are you on the same boat as us? Welcome to the party!  Head over to these stores to get the best Christmas decorations in town!

St. Paul’s Book and Media Centre, Bandra

Yup, we know we know it's a book store. But hey, did you know it also is an amazing Christmasy place where you can find the cutest festive decor and souvenirs. This huge book store in Bandra is a great shopping destination during Christmas! Head over to the first floor of this book store to find yourself in the midst of statues, bells, shiny balls, stars, streamers and a lot more. They even have religious artifacts like rosaries, cribs, books, etc.

4.7

St. Paul Media Complex, 1st Floor, St. Theresa Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Crystal Corporation, Crawford Market

This store in Crawford Market is perfect to shop for gorgeous Christmas décor within a budget. They have a great collection of artificial flowers, garlands, cute Christmas trees, wall art, showpieces and much more.

4.2

151-155, Crowford Maeket, Sarang Street, Kalbadevi, Mumbai

Novelty Stores, Crawford Market

Another store in Crawford Market where you need to head to if you’re looking for traditional Christmas décor. Choose from a wide range of Christmas trees, stars, balls, gift boxes, garlands, streamers, among other decorations. They even have a life-size artificial snowman!

330, Near Crawford Market, Abdul Rehman Street, Kalbadevi, Mumbai

Gore Novelty, Goregaon

One of the most trusted brands in the neighbourhood when it comes to buying Christmas decor in Goregaon, Gore Novelty is a party and decor shop that has a wide range of Christmas decor that can help you find the basic Christmas decor items you’d need for the season.

Visit to choose from a wide range of streamers, stockings, Santa hats, balloons, and other party supplies and Christmas decor.

3.6

Prasad Shopping Centre, Shop 67-A, Grampanchayat Road, Goregaon West, Mumbai

Anjali Book Centre, Andheri

This book store in Four Bungalows in Andheri doubles up as a Christmas decor store during December and is a household name when it comes to picking up basic Christmas decor like stars, shiny balls, Santa statues, reindeer statues and a lot more.

Nand Kripa Shopping Centre, Shop 4, St. Louis Convent Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Party Hunterz, Bandra

For a quirky, funky Christmas party, head over to get your décor from this popular store in Bandra. This cute store is an ideal place for hunting for really cool and funky Christmas decorations and props. Choose from trees, stars and gift boxes, funky masks and goggles, hats, and a lot more.

4.0

Lilly Villa, Ground Floor, 169, Opp. Candies, St. Andrews Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Warden Collection, Kemps Corner

This one has been a go-to for all in the neighbourhood. Ask anyone in the vicinity for stationery needs or the most basic art and craft supply, they're sure to suggest Warden Collection in Kemps Corner. During Christmas, this store too stocks up with quirky and cheery Christmas decor including Christmas tree decor, gifting accessories, snowflakes and snowman decor - they've got it all. 
4.4

Advani Chambers, Shop 4, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner, Mumbai

Wanna Party, Andheri

Another popular party accessory store, this store should be your ultimate destination for festive decor too. And it's pretty cost-effective too.Grab classic Christmas decor including Christmas tree ornaments, Christmas-themed cutlery and party glasses, Santa cap-themed toothpicks, Santa caps, reindeer themed headbands, stockings and lots more. 

4.1

Shop 2, Lokhandwala Complex Market, Andheri West, Mumbai

