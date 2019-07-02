Drop By This Cosy And Popular Dhaba For Its Delicious Food & Stunning Decor

Angrezi is a well-known restaurant. It has 4 outlets in Mumbai. Yesterday I visited this place with my friends The ambience was warm and the seating spread over multiple sections - including swings, cosy alcoves with curtains and ordinary tables. The separate bar menu was unique and easy-on-the-wallet. The brightly coloured bar at one end was hard-to-miss. What we ordered: CHICKEN SEV PURI: This dish consisted of a set of 6 crispy puri topped with Chicken keema, tamarind and chopped onions with some tomatoes. The taste was good. MURG TIKKA PAN( Highly recommend): The Chicken tikka pieces were sandwiched between Banarasi pan fused with some tamarind. The taste was tangy. The quantity was good. The chicken pieces were very large in size. CRAB LOLLIPOPS: This dish was one of its kind. The crab meat was perfectly stuffed. The lollipops were deep fried in oil. This dish was served with chilli sauce. LOBSTER COIN: The lobsters were very huge in size. The lobsters were stuffed inside bread crumbs and then deep fried. This was very crispy. This dish was served with pudina chutney. CHICKEN TANDOORI: The chicken was perfectly barbecued. The chicken was very fresh and this dish was served with pudina chutney: CHICKEN TIKKA RISOTTO: This was basically Arborio rice cooked in chicken tikka gravy then topped with cheese. The presentation of this dish was unique. This dish was presented in a mini small size pressure cooker. CHOCOLATE GOLGAPPE WITH BASUNDI SHOTS(Highly recommended): This dish consisted of some chocolate made puri served with basundi inside it. The taste was amazing. RABDI: The Rabdi was a little thick. The taste was good. No preservatives were used in this Rabdi. Overall ANGREZI DABHA is a good place for a visit with family and friends.