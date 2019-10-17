Handloom Love: Get Yourself Some Cotton Silk Sarees And Dupattas From This Brand

Some online brands really stun us with their beautiful collection, and we wonder why we did not stumble upon them earlier. For Sarees is one such brand, and we're passing it on to you.

Started in 2015, For Sarees is made with love for saree lovers, by saree lovers. And you'll find a wide variety of cotton silks and pure silk handlooms starting from INR 2,000 onward. With elegant color combinations and German silver jewellery (starting at INR 350) to team up with the attire, know that you're sure to make heads turn. There are handmade Tibetan neckpieces and stone-studded earrings that add a zing to your wardrobe. In pure silks, we love the Ajrak, Tussar, and Chanderi weave a lot.

If you're not into sarees, don't be disappointed because For Sarees makes some amazing dupattas and stoles too. Starting at INR 1,200, their prints can be teamed up with a single-color top and breezy palazzos. This brand is definitely our go-to now for all the handloom needs, and if you want to build on your collection of sarees without having to go to an exhibition, just order yourself one from them.