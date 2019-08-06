No Money, No Problem: Guide To Free Art Galleries In Mumbai

Founded by Sir Cowasji Jehangir and opened to the public in 1952, Jehangir Art Gallery is in the heart of South Bombay – Kala Ghoda in Fort. It hosts a lot of contemporary art exhibitions and is a two-floored gallery. The first floor showcases a lot of exhibitions. The gallery area on the first floor can often get really crowded, especially over the weekends, so be warned. Right outside the gallery, you can also find street artists selling their artwork and artists who’ll make your portrait in under 10 minutes.

Pro-Tip: You can often find and interact with the artists showcasing their artwork- and that’s what we love the most about this place – unlike other galleries where the artists are often not present.