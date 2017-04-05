C'est La Vie: Where You Can Take French Classes In Mumbai Over The Weekend

This is the most reputed centre for french language training in India. Their Mumbai centres are in Churchgate, Cuff Parade, Santacruz and Mulund. You work your way up in the core skills of the language – reading, writing, speaking and start from level A1. Furthermore there is A2, B1, B2 and C1, C2.

Each centre offers weekend courses for those who are busy during the week, and you can pick your timings for the 2-hour a day class.

Class schedules vary and additional information is available on their website.