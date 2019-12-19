BBQ, Garden Or Games Room: This Mahabaleshwar Villa Is Pretty As A Picture

Furniturewala House is a villa in Mahabaleshwar that's just about a minute away from sunrise point. It's rustic, old school (with an added bonus of a swing outside), a long and narrow verandah on the ground floor, where you can sit down and enjoy a cuppa. Or, just sit there with a book and unwind. There's also a barbecue pit, along with a children's playground. the rooms are large and airy, with everyday comforts thrown in for your use. There's a lovely garden outside too, and even an outdoor dining area in case you want to have your meals outside. There are balconies, a terrace and even a games room. If you want groceries to be delivered, it'll happen at an extra cost. Phew, there's a lot to do right here, so make sure you have a fun stay, and yeah, do try and chill out!

