A break away from the madness of the city is something that all of us are always after. Furniturewala House is one such villa that promises to give you that breather you crave. Read on.
BBQ, Garden Or Games Room: This Mahabaleshwar Villa Is Pretty As A Picture
What Makes It Awesome
Furniturewala House is a villa in Mahabaleshwar that's just about a minute away from sunrise point. It's rustic, old school (with an added bonus of a swing outside), a long and narrow verandah on the ground floor, where you can sit down and enjoy a cuppa. Or, just sit there with a book and unwind. There's also a barbecue pit, along with a children's playground. the rooms are large and airy, with everyday comforts thrown in for your use. There's a lovely garden outside too, and even an outdoor dining area in case you want to have your meals outside. There are balconies, a terrace and even a games room. If you want groceries to be delivered, it'll happen at an extra cost. Phew, there's a lot to do right here, so make sure you have a fun stay, and yeah, do try and chill out!
