Love Offbeat Decor and Fashion? Bookmark This Funky Shop In Khar

We chanced upon Fuss Pot, a funky-looking shop in Khar {West} and got bedazzled by the variety of clothes and other cool stuff they had to offer. The shop is an interesting mix of Western wear and utilities. You can get your hands on a vgariety of on-trend, yet pretty experimental clothing starting at INR 600. We love the Piggy Printed jacket, the lovely Boho spaghetti tops, and the neon range!

If you do not like to scour through shops and prefer one stop for your shopping needs - basically fashion and home decor, head here.

Price: Starts at INR 120