Get A Taste Of Singapore At This Bar & Cafe

Complete with its own small neon bar, Harry's Bar definitely gives off that Singaporean vibes. Its unique Aesthetics are what makes this place an amazing one. Whether it's the food or the drinks, everything on the menu will remind you of how ample and delicious Thai cuisine is. Especially when fused with its Indian cousin. So go here to have that chilled date night or when you wanna party out with your group and always have a good time.