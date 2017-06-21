Get The Look: How I Made Le15 Cafe In Colaba A French Dream

‘You give me design, I’ll give you dessert,’ I said to my friend Ayaz Basrai.

We were talking about designing Le15 Cafe in Colaba. When you’re starting your own place, you’re on a tight budget. I reached out to friends to create the space. Ayaz is is one of the best interior designers I know. He owns the Busride Company, and has designed eateries such as Bombay Canteen, Social and Café Zoe.

For this little dream of mine I wanted a French café with a good vibe, open spaces and a lot of light. Here’s how Ayaz and I made it come to life.