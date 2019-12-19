Get Quirky Sneakers & Comfy Chappals Under INR 400 At This Store In Malad

Sneakers have been quite the hype since the last few decades. And we can’t get over them. They’re comfortable, they’re trendy and available in tons of colours, patterns and types. All the sneakerheads out there, we’ve found a way you can increase your sneaker collection without really paying much. While walking through the lanes in Malad West, we spotted a store called Charlie Collection which had a variety of sneakers hanging on its display. After entering we realized, that each and every sneaker was just priced at INR 400. Yup, just 400. And to be honest, they were really good. From bright colours like sky blue and deep red to quirky patterns like florals and stars, to the usual black – they had tons of options. Not a fan of shoelaces? They had a variety of canvas shoes without shoelaces, so simply glide your feet in them and you’re ready to go. Apart from these canvas shoes, they have daily wear sandals and office wear shoes as well. But, the amazing sneakers steal the light.