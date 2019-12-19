Get Yourself Ethnic Jaipuri Mojaris & Juttis From This Store In Matunga

There’s a reason we love mojaris and juttis. They’re comfortable, they add a chic element to your outfit and they’re almost always trending. Pair them with your jeans or a churidar – they promise ultimate charm and elegance to your looks. After spotting this store which is exclusively for handmade mojaris, we couldn’t help but check it out. Called Sole Footwear, the shop promises a rare and exclusive collection of fine embroidered mojaris and classy juttis which are hand woven from Jaipur. Starting from INR 1,600 – each jutti has a unique feature to it. Be it fine zardosi or zari work, gold embellishment, bead work or the pretty colour combinations – every jutti on their shelves left us awestruck. Our favourite pick: A dark pink jutti with fine golden zardosi work on it. Well, to be honest we couldn’t have just one favourite pick in this store. Another one which we loved were the pretty white juttis with red floral bead work on it. There was a similar one on offer in black. Apart from these pretty juttis they also had a small corner with traditional pothlis starting from INR 500.