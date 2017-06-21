Head To The Yoga House For A Good Workout And Quinoa Burgers For After

Try the quinoa burger called the ‘I Am Detoxifying’ burger. This is super yum and has quinoa {of course}, watermelon seeds {which are a hidden gem}, and spring onions mixed with hummus in the patty. It works well for when you want to eat healthy and light as there is nothing fried inside this.

Besides the burger, I tried the Mykonos tartine sandwich with crumbled feta cheese, and a simple, light combination of tomatoes and cucumber drizzled with olive oil.