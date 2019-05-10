A Classic Trim, Hair Spa Or Massage: Men, Solve Your Grooming Woes At These Salons

Aalim is the man behind some of the coolest signature hairstyles carried by popular personalities from the tinsel town like Sahid Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Hrithik Roshan, Viral Kohli and many more. A haircut and wash by a senior stylist there will cost you around INR 900 and the same by the creative director will set you back with INR 3,000.

These prices would be exclusive of taxes. So, be prepped to pay few hundreds more. The salon uses the best products and makes its customers feel comfortable and at ease before talking to them about their preferences. Any hairstyle they recommend will always suit your face. The stylists there also teach some good hairstyles that would go perfectly with your haircut.