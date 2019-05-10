Zac Effron’s messy hair or Brad Pitt’s slicked back hair? Can’t decide which one suits you the best? Then, bookmark these men's salons across budgets from around the city to get a new look this summer.
A Classic Trim, Hair Spa Or Massage: Men, Solve Your Grooming Woes At These Salons
Air Cool, Churchgate
This is truly one of Mumbai’s most iconic barber shops serving its loyal clientele for over 60 years now. Right next to the popular Asiatic store, you’ll see every type of customer – from professional office goers to teenagers. From classic haircuts which starts at INR 170, they have a range of services which have evolved over the years. Another popular service of Air Cool is a relaxing head massage which costs just 160. So, if you’re looking for quality service with a tight budget, this place is for you.
Belezza Gents Salon
Spoiler alert: For members only! This little salon is tucked away in one of the most popular clubs in Mumbai – CCI. So, only its members can avail the benefits of these services. The salon provides a complete range of hair and skincare services – from a de-stressing head massage to professional hair spa treatments. If you want a normal haircut, you pay just INR 70 and if you want to go for a bit of styling then it’s INR 120.
Truefitt & Hill, Multiple branches
The world’s oldest and best hair and grooming men’s salon, Truefitt and Hill will put you in fine company with clientele such as Winston Churchill, Charles Dickens and Frank Sinatra. But all of this comes at a cost. Their most popular service is the Royal Shave which is a 45 minutes shave and includes face clean up and massage. This comes at a steep cost of INR 2,200. Interested in a haircut? Their Classic Haircut, which includes a hair wash, starts at INR 1,700 and upwards. Well, if you want a head massage as well, it will cost you a little more being INR 2,200. So if you wish to be among royalty, head to their multiple branches in Colaba, Lower Parel, Peddar Road and other spots across the city.
Toni & Guy, Multiple branches
Equipped with highly trained hairdressers and known for their quality hair care services – this London based salon chain is spread across multiple areas in Mumbai. If you’re someone who is endlessly scrolling through their Instagram feed trying to decide which hair trend to try this season, this place is perfect for you. With haircuts starting at IRN 650, this salon is an ideal place for those looking for a budget-friendly place.
Hakim Aalim, Bandra and Versova
Aalim is the man behind some of the coolest signature hairstyles carried by popular personalities from the tinsel town like Sahid Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Hrithik Roshan, Viral Kohli and many more. A haircut and wash by a senior stylist there will cost you around INR 900 and the same by the creative director will set you back with INR 3,000.
These prices would be exclusive of taxes. So, be prepped to pay few hundreds more. The salon uses the best products and makes its customers feel comfortable and at ease before talking to them about their preferences. Any hairstyle they recommend will always suit your face. The stylists there also teach some good hairstyles that would go perfectly with your haircut.
Ashraf Scissor Hands, Andheri East
Confused about which look will suit you best? Well, this salon is for you. Offering a wide range of men hair cutting services, this salon provides personal consultation from experts who’ll understand your requirement and tailor the perfect hair service for you. If you’re confused about whether you should colour your hair or no or which colour will suit you, their team of highly skilled colour technicians will guide you in this as well. So, we’re saying this place is fancy and cost-effective. Get a haircut at just INR 250. Looking for a relaxing hair spa with some good steam and massage? That too comes at just INR 700.
