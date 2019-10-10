Handcrafted For Your Hair: This Brand Makes Beautiful Accessories

If you love accessorising, chances are you will love this homegrown brand. They focus on making handmade accessories for boys and girls, men and women, to add that extra spark of pizzazz to any outfit.

What we love is that each of their accessories are handcrafted and as a result unique. While their main focus is hair accessories, you can also get napkins, towels, cute pouches and caps embellished and personalised to suit your taste.They take orders in case you are interested in customised gifts, party favours, special occasion presents and more. Think Hello Kitty clips, pom pom hair ties, cute owl clips at INR 50 and wristbands, and personalised hairbrushes at INR 500 from their collection.