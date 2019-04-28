Crafted With Love: These Mumbai Handicraft Stores Promote Local Artisans

This boutique gallery opened in 2011 in Fort, and gave a platform to local artisans and designers to showcase their work to the urban customers. The aim to start this gallery was to enable learning and dialogue between the local artists and craftsmen, and the audience. This store displays fine-quality handmade items that include women's apparel, scarves, jewellery, books, city maps and bags, all of which are for sale.



#LBBTip - keep an eye out for their exhibitions and workshops on pottery and calligraphy.