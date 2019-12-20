A Year's Membership To This Gorgeous Library in Fort Only Costs INR 1,000

If you’re a book-lover and haven’t yet set foot inside SoBo’s JN Petit Library and Reading room, then let us tell you that you’re missing out on a lot. Established in 1856, this is one of Mumbai’s oldest libraries and is breathtakingly beautiful. Located at Fort inside this very magnificent and Gothic-style building, this library boasts of a huge collection of books {over 1,50,000 and counting}, that are spread across multiple categories such a fiction, non-fiction, art, culture, history, religion, general subjects, books in regional languages and more. They also have a rare copy of Firdausi’s 11th century epic poem Shahnama, illustrated with gold leaf and an entire huge section {a special room, actually} that is home to rare books, old manuscripts of the Zoroastrian religion and more. The library recently underwent a restoration process to preserve its beautiful architecture. When here, make sure you spend good enough time in its reading room, one that gorgeous and huge and majorly populated by college students {especially before exams}. The room boasts of stunning stained glass windows, reclining chairs that let you read in leisure and is amazing airy.