Head Straight To Pot Pourri For A Fine-Dine Experience

I find this place one of the best places to chill out friends. This place has the perfect ambience for screening event or nightlife as they have wide options with beer and amazing food menu. The food is exceptionally good and the staff is very friendly and polite. What I had here:- Jalapeno poppers(highly recommend): It's basically a cheese ball with jalapeno flavour and served with two sauces. Lebanese firecracker cottage cheese: Paneer is cooked with veggies and Lebanese spices and served with two bread loaves. Penne Paprika Cream Pasta: Penne pasta is cooked with the red and white sauce which comes out in slightly spicy flavour but is fully loaded cheese. Mandarin Mojito: Very refreshing drink it's a regular mojito with a twist of the aftertaste of orange. Hazelnut pot(recommended): It is the best dessert I tried here. A dark chocolate pot filled with some cake chocolate and ice cream and topped with some hazelnut sauce. Oreo cheesecake: It is not some regular cheesecake. The cheesecake was topped with Oreo on it. This was an amazing experience. Looking forward to visiting soon. VFM: 8/10 Quality: 5/5 Quantity: 5/5 Service: 5/5.