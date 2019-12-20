Head To O'Hair In Matunga East For Great Haircuts Starting At INR 400

Want to have a fancy haircut but the charges including hair wash and taxes are too high? Then head to O'Hair in Matunga for the amazing haircuts with hair wash for only INR 400. Those are the starting prices, but yes, even a haircut from a senior stylist will only set you back by INR 650. Other than this, they have amazing options of hair spa, head massage and rest of the beauty services including waxing, clean ups, pedi-mani for females as well as men!