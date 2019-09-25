Gourmet Passport is a unique platform that brings together Gourmet aficionados and the finest restaurants across the country. It connects true Gourmet lovers from different walks of life, who have evolved tastes and preferences. Read on to know why you should be a part of this exclusive community!
#PursuitOfGreatTaste: Culinary Connoisseurs, Here’s Why You Should Join The Gourmet Passport Community!
The Pursuit Of Great Taste
Are you a food connoisseur who knows food in-and-out and is always looking for an amazing dining experience? Then this clique is definitely for you! If you are someone for who the experience matters more than the food, you’ve got to become a member of this special club. Gourmet Passport is for those who have a discerning palate and enjoy myriad flavours and textures. With this exclusive membership, you will enjoy dining privileges, savings on food, beverages and buffet. Gourmet Passport is the ultimate dining privilege for the deserving few and is a premium fine dining membership that is available on the Dineout app.
Pro-Tip
If you're looking to relish gastronomical delights and a superlative fine dining experience that surpasses just good food, you've got to become a member of Gourmet Passport! We promise you, a culinary journey that will delight your senses.
