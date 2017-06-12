A Curated Guide To High Street Shopping In Colaba

We started at the far end with Le Mill. Located in the same building as Indigo Deli, the first floor walk-up is a haven for designer-wear. From Valentino and Chloë to Shift and Bodice, Le Mill serves up a taste of everything – including ice cream.

#LBBTip: If the ice cream isn’t motivation enough to get you to the store, don’t worry; you can buy all that Le Mill goodness online as well.

