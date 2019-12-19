Wooden Toys, Decor & More: Head To This Tiny Shop For All Things Fun

If you're the type that likes to collect decor to fill up your home, colourful, fun decor, that can brighten up a part of your home, Ideal Hastkala-Infiniti Mall in Andheri is what you should check out. It's a small shop, more like a long stall, that is full of all sorts of knick knacks and decor items. From colourful wind chimes to wooden toys like tops, whistles and animals, there's a lot going on here. We loved a box full of transparent dice that will cost you INR 100. If you're wondering what to do with them, we know that they'll make for a great stress-buster. They also have cute keychains, wall clocks, and a host of other brightly coloured toys and even a section dedicated to some ethnic costume jewellery. While the range begins at INR 50 for keychains, it can go up to INR 2,000 for wall clocks and other decor bits. If you're browsing around in the mall and want a pick-me-up, check out this little stall and grab something to remind you of your childhood.