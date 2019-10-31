This Juhu Boutique Will Have You Looking Like A Movie Star

Inaara in Juhu is one of those boutiques where everything looks straight out of a true Bollywood movie set - think glimmering traditional wear, resplendent fabrics and embroidery that is heavy, elaborate and totally OTT.

Picture the quintessential film star on the silver screen wearing an uber-feminine, stylish yet distinctly traditional number. You'll easily find something of the sort at Inaara. Not really all for the heavier stuff? You'll easily find new-age trendy stuff, too! Think lehengas with flounce tops, lovely jackets with mirrorwork and brightly coloured dresses with tassels.

The range starts at INR 10,000, but can go up very high, depending on what you're going for. This boutique is one you've got to visit if you're a to-be bride, or part of the bridal party.

We're sure you've wanted to rock regal anarkalis, bright lehengas and shimmery blouses sometime or the other, and if you've got a special occasion coming up on the cards... You know where to head!