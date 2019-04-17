Bling On A Budget: Here's Where You Can Shop Under INR 5,000 In Grant Road

Pallavi in Grant Road has a great selection of clothing. Along with a selection of casual wear like cotton-rayon kurtis from INR 800 up, perfect for summer they also have a great selection of occasion and wedding wear too. The sets come in a variety of styles from straight fit to floor-length gowns. We loved a cream floor-length gown with an embroidered overlay in cream and grey with gold sequin work on the neckline and a summer-ready pastel green gown with tiny floral embroidery in gold sequin with a jacket-style tie-up in the front. Prices start at INR 2,500 and more heavy dresses start at INR 5,000. The store specialises in women's wear.

