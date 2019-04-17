We explored Grant Road for the best shopping options and came across a great selection of stores where you can shop for the latest occasion wear, many of them at wholesale prices. To get the scoop on where to shop for the next wedding or engagement, read on!
Bling On A Budget: Here's Where You Can Shop Under INR 5,000 In Grant Road
Fashion World
Row after row of colours, fabrics and textures greet you as you step into Fashion World in Grant Road. The store carries a selection of clothes for women and kids at affordable rates. Women's occasion wear starts at INR 2,500 here and kid's occasion wear from INR 1,500. The clothes here lean towards the heavier side, and most of their ready-to-wear offerings come bedazzled with sequins, rhinestones and embroidery. They'll also do all the alterations for you once you pick your outfit.
Pallavi
Pallavi in Grant Road has a great selection of clothing. Along with a selection of casual wear like cotton-rayon kurtis from INR 800 up, perfect for summer they also have a great selection of occasion and wedding wear too. The sets come in a variety of styles from straight fit to floor-length gowns. We loved a cream floor-length gown with an embroidered overlay in cream and grey with gold sequin work on the neckline and a summer-ready pastel green gown with tiny floral embroidery in gold sequin with a jacket-style tie-up in the front. Prices start at INR 2,500 and more heavy dresses start at INR 5,000. The store specialises in women's wear.
Fashion4U
Fashion4U specialises in designer salwar kameezes, churidars, dress material, kurtis and even western wear. We found straight fit kurta sets at INR 2,000 onwards and gowns from INR 3,000 upwards. They stock only women's wear here. We loved a bright yellow straight-fit kurta set with matching dupatta and palazzo pants for that fresh summer vibe and also a peach gown with silver sequin work and pretty detailing on the neck.
Oasis Exclusive Ladies Wear
Oasis is another great shop if you're looking to shop for special occasion wear and gowns. They have a great selection of ready-to-wear salwar kameez sets, gowns, dress materials, kurtis, tops and more. For all the plus-size ladies out there, this shop stocks up to 6XL sizes too. We loved a peach gown with orange and peach floral embroidery with inbuilt padding for convenience and a lovely coral sleeveless set with gold and cream embroidery and matching palazzos and dupatta. Daily wear kurtis start at INR 1,000 in cotton and cotton-rayon. Formal and wedding outfits start at INR 3,500. All alterations are possible on site.
Sheetal
Sheetal has been a Grant Road staple for more than three decades. The department store has a great selection of clothing for men, women and kids spread over two floors. They also keep a selection of imitation wedding jewellery sets here. We found pretty kurtas in cotton at INR 1,200 - 1,500, plus a gorgeous green gown with gold embroidery at INR 5,000. There's an entire section for kids in both formal and informal clothing.
Ladli
Ladli at Grant Road has a great selection of casual kurtas as well as formal ethnic wear. Casual kurtas start at INR 1,200 and simple occasion wear at INR 3,000. For more heavy embroidery and detailed work, prices start at INR 6,000. We loved the cotton-rayon sets in pretty prints perfect for summer wear, as well as the more heavy pieces to get you wedding ready and all glammed up! They also do all alterations on site.
