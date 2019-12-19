Container Cottages With A View: This Resort Is Where You Should Be Headed Next

About a three hour drive from the city, the resort is a one storey structure, packed with all sorts of recreational activities. You can indulge in bird watching, explore the area around with nature walks, do a night safari, and even experience a marine walk. There's also an open area with a bluetooth audio system and a kids play area.

You'll get free WiFi in the premises, there's also a restaurant and a garden around the place. What's also got us excited is that certain rooms have a balcony too and the resort has a terrace which offers a scenic view.

