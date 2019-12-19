Jaipur Rugs Has Rolled Out Its First Store In Mumbai And We're Obsessed

Known for their artisanal hand-knotted rugs and giving traditional carpet weaving a new lease of life, the Jaipur-based label, Jaipur Rugs, has over 40,000 weavers across 5 states. We paid the store a visit (it's right inside Sunmill compound) and were flabbergasted with the size of the space, the minimalist design, earthy tones, and overall theme. While we took a tour of the store, we got to see carpets and rugs that really stood out, like the 'Project Error' which was an amalgamation of three artists' pieces in just one carpet (there's a lovely story of how they started by competing and ended the weave by working together). You see luxurious carpets that epitomise contemporary design. We were privy to a new collection titled Mysteries of Manchaha, where weavers from across the country were given the freedom to just weave what came to their heads, and boy have they created some masterpieces! Bright tones, extraordinary weave patterns, and varying thread counts have made them truly unique. You'll find them displayed at the store in all their shining glory (don't miss out on the black carpet, just across the loom)! We spent a lovely afternoon just soaking in the gorgeous patterns and getting to know more about the weavers, and how the brand has made it a point to help them and their families by providing each weaver with a loom so that they can experiment whenever they want. Inspiring, to say the least! PS- The flagship store will also feature special edition collections with designers like Gauri Khan, Aetemis, Jennifer Adams and Luli Sanchez.