We're Saying It: Joey's In Malad Has The Best Pizza In Town {By Far}

Finding pizza is never an issue. But finding the right kind, one with the perfect crust, flavours, cheese and loads of toppings, all within a budget can get tricky. Unless you’re at Joey’s Pizza in Malad, a small eatery that may not be able to boast about its ambience, but when it comes to taste, it’s far ahead in the race. Now, many might say it’s better than the most pleasurable things in life {your mind is wandering, please bring it back and focus}. But honestly, there’s no denying that. And to believe this, just try any of their pizzas.

Our first and the most favourite {okay, that’s debatable since we have a few favourites} one is the Meat Feast, that as the name suggests, is loaded with varieties of meat – sausages, salami, ham coupled with loads of cheese and bakes to perfection. Yes, absolute, divine perfection. Priced at INR 250 for a small one, you’ll want to just keep eating. Their Tornado Pizza priced at INR 280 for small, is another heavenly combination of spicy chicken keema and chicken tikka {wait for the flavours to burst in your mouth}.

What’s also amazing here is that you can always opt for a 50-50 combination for your pizza, which basically lets you have two of your favourites neatly divided and served in one. We suggest you opt for the butter chicken and spicy keema or the spicy keema and Waikiki combo. Neither will disappoint because you will just have too much meat, cheese and too many flavours carefully put together before your eyes {we’re crying as write this because it’s tough to not crave for a pizza}. Trust us when we say this, there’s no other value for money pizza joint in this city that will do this kind of justice to our absolute favourite food.