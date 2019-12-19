9XL To Size 15: This Store Sells Tees And Shoes For Men For Whom Size Does Matter

Finding the right shoe size always seems to be a struggle? Well, not anymore. Because Jupiter Shop in Bandra is a remedy to that. Started by Dhruv Chaddha as an e-portal, it now has a physical store for you to try your size out. His personal hardships of not getting the correct size for his feet culminated into a new brand that wants to make people's lives easier. In Jupiter, you will find formal, semi-formal, and sports shoes within INR 1,800 and INR 3,000. There are t-shirts from INR 750 onward, formal shirts within the same range, and you will also find chinos within INR 5,000. What stands out in this multibrand store is the fact that its the only company that we've come across, that sells tees in sizes as big as 9XL, and shoes between size 11 and 15. And they're also into what they like to call-Tall Clothing. So if you're a 6 footer, and are finding it really difficult to get a tee that has decent length, or if you have a large feet, bookmarking Jupiter might just be half the battle won. P.S-They're also launching jackets and suits from XL to 9XL sizes in the upcoming months, and if you want anything customized, just give them a call on 9833383396.