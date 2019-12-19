Sundaes,Seasonal Fruit Flavours, & More: Kandivali Has Got Crazy Dessert Options!

One of the finest and authentic dessert joints serving some amazing ice creams and shakes. LOCATION: Having multiple outlets throughout Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, TIB has opened their brand new outlet in one of the famous foodie junctions of Kandivali- Mahavir Nagar. This place is situated as a part of Cafe Ville Villa here. AMBIENCE: This place is a part of 2 storey Cafe Ville Villa and the ambience is quirky with pretty lightings and cute interiors. MENU: TIB serves wife range of their signature mashups, family packs, seasonal fruit based Ice creams, royal India dry fruits flavours, hot chocolate shakes, chocolate fudge brownies, ice cream sundaes, icecream cakes, icecream shooters, lava cakes, and milkshakes. STAFF: Their staff is really helpful and courteous. Mr. Jayesh, the manager of that place is really friendly and informative. OFFERS: This place offers indoor seating. No alcohol is served over here. The best thing about this outlet is that you can try savoury dishes from the cafe too along with desserts from TIB at one place itself. FOOD: Their desserts and beverages are mind blowing. The creamy texture of their ice creams, the presentation of their sundaes and the chilling deliciousness of their shakes are amazing. WHAT WE HAD: •Kiwi Icecream •Dark night Sundae •Glossy Chocolate Shooter •Red Velvet shooter •Bon-bourn Shake ATTRIBUTES: Ambience: 8/10 Taste: 10/10 Quality: 10/10 Quantity: 9/10 Service: 9/10 Value for money: 9/10 RECOMMENDATION: Their range of shooters are must try. "Dear Food Maniacs, Thank you for reading". Please follow us on instagram- Mumbai Food Maniac