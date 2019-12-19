Sundaes,Seasonal Fruit Flavours, & More: Kandivali Has Got Crazy Dessert Options!

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Kandivali West, Mumbai
4.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

67/662, Opp. Parijat Apartment, Gulmohar Society, Kandivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 6 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

One of the finest and authentic dessert joints serving some amazing ice creams and shakes. LOCATION: Having multiple outlets throughout Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, TIB has opened their brand new outlet in one of the famous foodie junctions of Kandivali- Mahavir Nagar. This place is situated as a part of Cafe Ville Villa here. AMBIENCE: This place is a part of 2 storey Cafe Ville Villa and the ambience is quirky with pretty lightings and cute interiors. MENU: TIB serves wife range of their signature mashups, family packs, seasonal fruit based Ice creams, royal India dry fruits flavours, hot chocolate shakes, chocolate fudge brownies, ice cream sundaes, icecream cakes, icecream shooters, lava cakes, and milkshakes. STAFF: Their staff is really helpful and courteous. Mr. Jayesh, the manager of that place is really friendly and informative. OFFERS: This place offers indoor seating. No alcohol is served over here. The best thing about this outlet is that you can try savoury dishes from the cafe too along with desserts from TIB at one place itself. FOOD: Their desserts and beverages are mind blowing. The creamy texture of their ice creams, the presentation of their sundaes and the chilling deliciousness of their shakes are amazing. WHAT WE HAD: •Kiwi Icecream •Dark night Sundae •Glossy Chocolate Shooter •Red Velvet shooter •Bon-bourn Shake ATTRIBUTES: Ambience: 8/10 Taste: 10/10 Quality: 10/10 Quantity: 9/10 Service: 9/10 Value for money: 9/10 RECOMMENDATION: Their range of shooters are must try. "Dear Food Maniacs, Thank you for reading". Please follow us on instagram- Mumbai Food Maniac

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group

Other Outlets

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.4

Shop 2, Opp. Gwalior House, Behind 7 Bungalow Police Station, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Ghatkopar East, Mumbai
4.4

6, Shankar Sagar, Tilak Road, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Airoli, Navi Mumbai
4.3

Ripplez Mall, Shop G-8 & G-9 , Near McDonald's, Airoli, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

CBD-Belapur, Navi Mumbai
4.4

Shop 24, Plot 46/47/48, Belle Vista, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Vashi, Navi-Mumbai
4.5

Shop 13, Manek Complex, Sector 29, Kopri Naka Bustop, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Mulund West, Mumbai
4.6

Meghdoot Building, Shop 7, Opp. Kalidas Natyagruha, PK Road, Mulund West, Mumbai

image-map-default
Dessert Parlours

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Kandivali West, Mumbai
4.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

67/662, Opp. Parijat Apartment, Gulmohar Society, Kandivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 6 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.4

Shop 2, Opp. Gwalior House, Behind 7 Bungalow Police Station, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Ghatkopar East, Mumbai
4.4

6, Shankar Sagar, Tilak Road, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Airoli, Navi Mumbai
4.3

Ripplez Mall, Shop G-8 & G-9 , Near McDonald's, Airoli, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

CBD-Belapur, Navi Mumbai
4.4

Shop 24, Plot 46/47/48, Belle Vista, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Vashi, Navi-Mumbai
4.5

Shop 13, Manek Complex, Sector 29, Kopri Naka Bustop, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Mulund West, Mumbai
4.6

Meghdoot Building, Shop 7, Opp. Kalidas Natyagruha, PK Road, Mulund West, Mumbai

image-map-default