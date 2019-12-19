Hit Up Khasiyat Near Vile Parle Train Station For Finger-Licking Paranthas

Khasiyat, which is located near Vile Parle station, finds a lot of students from nearby colleges and schools patronising it because of its low prices and high quality food. They serve amazing paranthas, chaat and South Indian food. One of my favourites there is the parantha basket, which includes four paranthas of your choice, as it gives you a chance to sample a wide variety. They also have a variety of chaat including dahi tokri chaat and raj kachori.

The ambience is not very fancy, but it’s a small, cosy restaurant. I also like the cheese parantha and allu parantha, served with dal makhani, pickle and raita.

There’s no parking and less seating, so be prepared to stand around and wait for a table. But the service is prompt, so it will be a quick dining experience. The ground floor is a non-air conditioned space, and the first floor is a small, slightly cramped air conditioned area. They also home deliver if you live in the area, and they will even deliver the thali in a very well-packaged manner.