Need A Family Getaway? Check Into These Kid-Friendly Resorts Around Mumbai

Located in the green neighbourhood of Karjat, this resort makes for a quick and convenient weekend getaway with the family. It’s the perfect place for nature lovers to unwind at, and there are a bunch of options to keep the kids entertained as well. With 3 swimming pools and sports and adventure activities, there is always an interesting option available for the entire family to bond.



#LBBTip: you can also try rock climbing and archery here.