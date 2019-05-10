Planning a holiday with kids can get a little cumbersome. Thanks to these kid-friendly resorts, you can now head for that quick getaway from Mumbai, and check in with your entire family to spend some quality 'us' time.
Need A Family Getaway? Check Into These Kid-Friendly Resorts Around Mumbai
Upper Deck Resort, Lonavala
This gorgeous resort in Lonavala is perfect for that family break you’ve been craving for. It offers great views of the Rajmachi Fort and Valvan Reservoir, and is nestled in a quiet, green corner of Lonavala, hidden from the chaos of the tourist hill station, yet extremely accessible. If you’re a nature lover, this one’s for you. They have a swimming pool and children’s play area, and loads of options to trek, hike or simply walk around.
Pinewood Resort, Karjat
Located in the green neighbourhood of Karjat, this resort makes for a quick and convenient weekend getaway with the family. It’s the perfect place for nature lovers to unwind at, and there are a bunch of options to keep the kids entertained as well. With 3 swimming pools and sports and adventure activities, there is always an interesting option available for the entire family to bond.
#LBBTip: you can also try rock climbing and archery here.
Anchaviyo Resort, Palghar
This resort is for those who love the luxury of mother nature, who wish to enjoy long walks amongst mango orchards and evening strolls along the river, right into beautiful sunsets. Lush green and fresh, this resort is an ideal getaway for those who wish to escape the city, and enjoy the warmth and charm of luxury. Live in mud houses and cabins, spend a night in a tent, walk around the mango orchards, or take part in outdoor activities in the sprawling compound; there’s something here for everybody.
Della Resorts, Lonavala
This is a romantic getaway for the couples. For those with kids, there are enough options to keep the little ones busy! They have some great food and service, but it is the adventure rides that make it such a hit with families. If you’re a family that likes bonding over an adrenaline rush, this one’s for you. They even have dirt bike riding and paintball.
Iora Cottages, Alibaug
Container-themed and inspired by nature, they are five minutes away from Nagaon beach in Alibaug. The location and views make this a preferred choice of stay, and a kids play area ensures that the little ones also have something (other than that gorgeous sea beach) to keep them entertained.
