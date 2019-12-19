Live The Farm Life: Book Yourself This Eco Farm Stay Near Mumbai For Some Peace Of Mind

Homestays

Kisan Eco Farm

Gerase, Maharashtra
4.4

Mumbai Nashik Highway, Gerase, Maharashtra

Looking for a vacay that brings you closer to nature, and makes you experience the rural way of life? We've got news. Kisan Eco Farm Stay in Vasind, near the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, is where you should park you car over the weekend. Read on. 

What Makes It Awesome

There's a lush green garden, which is greener during this time of the year, an AC-wooden twin cottage which will cost you INR 2,750 (per night) including breakfast and dinner, and an AC-wooden room for INR 2,500 (per night) including dinner and breakfast too. Kisan Farm Stay also allows you a day's picnic, or a tent stay for INR 1,600 (per person) with lunch and dinner. 

What's more appealing than the economic pricing is that they've got a huge lush green garden space with a swing, and you can set up a barbecue in case you're travelling to the place with a huge tribe, or you can spread a yoga mat and do a few Suryanamaskars in the morning. The property's owners are into organic farming, and during your stay, they take you on a trail to their farm sight, and a nursery. The food is cooked by a local staff, in chulhas, and brings you closer to the earthy way of life. 

So if you're game for the rural way of life, and are looking for a peaceful getaway from the chaos that the city is, hop into your car and drive your way to Kisan Eco Farm! 

Pro-Tip

Kisan Eco Farm welcomes corporates for events, couples to bring in their big day, and takes bookings for parties and meetings too. 

