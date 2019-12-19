Live The Farm Life: Book Yourself This Eco Farm Stay Near Mumbai For Some Peace Of Mind

There's a lush green garden, which is greener during this time of the year, an AC-wooden twin cottage which will cost you INR 2,750 (per night) including breakfast and dinner, and an AC-wooden room for INR 2,500 (per night) including dinner and breakfast too. Kisan Farm Stay also allows you a day's picnic, or a tent stay for INR 1,600 (per person) with lunch and dinner.

What's more appealing than the economic pricing is that they've got a huge lush green garden space with a swing, and you can set up a barbecue in case you're travelling to the place with a huge tribe, or you can spread a yoga mat and do a few Suryanamaskars in the morning. The property's owners are into organic farming, and during your stay, they take you on a trail to their farm sight, and a nursery. The food is cooked by a local staff, in chulhas, and brings you closer to the earthy way of life.

So if you're game for the rural way of life, and are looking for a peaceful getaway from the chaos that the city is, hop into your car and drive your way to Kisan Eco Farm!