Kurtis To Dress Suits: This Store Has The Prettiest Collection We’ve Seen

We’ve been hunting for some ethnic clothing for the longest time and finally came across a store that had just the pieces we’ve been after. Insha Creations, a homegrown brand in Lokhandwala, has some gorgeous pieces when it comes to kurtas, kurtis and dress suit pieces. Done on cotton, silk cotton, georgette and even raw silk, their designs are sure to breathe a new life into your age-old wardrobe collection (it did to ours!) For casual wear and work clothes, they have chikan kurtis with some gorgeous embroidery in all the colours you can imagine. Also, despite their great quality and intricate work, they charge lesser than most places, so you know you’re in for some good stuff. If you’re hunting for some fancy wedding wear kurta sets, they will show you plenty of options. We picked a gorgeous phirozi blue set (pre-stitched) in georgette that falls like a dream. Their range goes from casual wedding wear to really dressy with heavy pieces and intricate, detailed work that can go up to INR 22,000. Their casual range starts at INR 1,000. We also found out that the kurta that Jhanvi Kapoor wears in Dhadak is available for INR 1,500 – INR 2,000 here (it’s gorgeous!) If you’re thinking of buying them as gifts for family members or even getting them for yourself, we suggest you check this shop out and spread the word. We’re doing our bit!